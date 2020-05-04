Change helps doctors treat patients

1  of  76
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed how changes announced by State leaders and health leaders will improve the overall quality of medical care Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

As the calendar turned to May, it was announced area hospitals and doctors can now perform elective medical procedures that were deemed as non-essential surgeries prior.

What does this mean for you and your health going forward?

The ability to do these medical procedures means that medical offices are now able to continue to see patients in their offices.  Over the last 8 weeks, we have transitioned to telephone and video visits to promote safety and social distancing.  These visits types will continue into the future, however, we are preparing our offices to safely accommodate more live visits.  With the need to still have social distancing we will want to try to minimize the use of waiting rooms and if they are needed then social distancing practices should still apply.

Staff will continue to wear masks, gloves, and face shields when providing care.

Patient will continue to wear masks during these visits as well.

Why is this important news?

We have done a good job of using technology like video and phone to take care of patients, however, this method does not work for all medical conditions and problems.  It is important that we have safe methods in place so that we can take care of patients who have non-COVID problems as well.  We can continue to care for COVID symptoms and patients. Medical offices are coming up with safe ways to take care of both of these patients going forward.

What do I do if I am feeling down and depressed or more anxious during this time?

With the sudden changes in our lives and the threat to our health and the financial problems that have come from COVID, having a harder time with these common medical conditions is expected.  We are still able to provide mental health services and we are open to see you in any capacity (video, phone, or live) that works for you.

In summary what does all of this mean for my health going forward?

We are here for you! We have done a lot to make it safe to be seen outside of your house.  We will balance the needs of seeing patients in person with the other types of visits as we move forward.

We want to make sure that people no longer ignore their other known medical conditions so they can be as healthy as possible throughout this time.

