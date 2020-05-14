California Target security guard suffers broken arm in attack by 2 men escorted out for not having masks

1  of  76
VAN NUYS, Calif. (KTLA) – A security guard at a California Target store suffered a broken arm in an attack by two men who were being escorted out of the business for not having masks, officials said Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video that captured the May 1 incident inside the store in Van Nuys.

The footage shows three security personnel walking behind two men, one of whom turns around and hits a security officer in the face.

A second guard pushes the attacker against a shelf, and a scuffle ensues, footage shows.

The other man being escorted out and the two other guards become involved in the fight but stop as shoppers and store associates surround them, video shows. The security guard who pushed the initial attacker against the shelf can be seen lying on the floor, apparently hurt.

L.A. Fire Department paramedics transported one of the security workers to the hospital for a broken arm, according to LAPD.

The two men, identified by police as 31-year-old Phillip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton, were arrested the same day with their bail set at $50,000 each.

Earlier, Lt. Jim Gavin told sister station KTLA the two were arrested for battery over the weekend. He described them as brothers who are transients.

“Please, if you’re going into a retail establishment, listen to the rules that they’re asking you to follow,” Gavin said. “Don’t confront people. Don’t confront people out on the street. Allow law enforcement and health officials to enforce the mask requirement.”

