Blood thinners help fight COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recent scientific reports show evidence that serious blood clotting events are happening more frequently with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine discussed what’s happening, why, and what’s being done about it Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp said most of the events, about 7 out of 8, involve blood clots which form in veins and then move to the lungs, called pulmonary embolisms.  The others include strokes caused by blood clots forming in arteries or the heart which travel  to the brain, and several other types of clots.  These events are also happening in patients younger than expected.

As to why this is happening, Dr. Harp said COVID-19 infection causes a lot of inflammation in some people.  The blood clots are a result of that inflammation.  “So far, we are not able to predict who will have severe inflammation as part of the disease,” he noted.

Blood thinners are playing a role. Dr. Harp said even before COVID-19, all patients admitted to the hospital were started on blood thinners if they were not taking them already – unless there was a specific reason not to thin their blood, such as upcoming surgery or ongoing bleeding.  “We are still doing that.  Researchers are working to discover whether using more intense blood thinners will be helpful in patients who develop or are likely to develop severe inflammation as part of their infection.”

Dr. Harp added that clinicians continue to document the symptoms their patients experience to gain a greater global understanding of the impact of the virus.

