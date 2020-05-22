Are pools safe in the age of COVID-19?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As many people open up their pools this holiday weekend Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, is offering some reassurance as it relates to their safety with respect to COVID-19.

Dr. Devine said medical experts with the CDC believe chlorine does kill the coronavirus. In addition, he said pools, hot tubs, and open waters – in and of themselves – are not conductors of COVID-19.

That said, Dr. Devine noted we must continue to social distance in the water. While we shouldn’t wear face coverings in the water, we should have them on outside the water, especially if we are unable to social distance.

In addition, Dr. Devine said proper hand hygiene remains essential. Pool railings, slides, outdoor furniture, and toys should be properly cleaned and disinfected as well.