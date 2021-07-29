53 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Thursday, 2.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the Department of Public Health will resume their daily weekday COVID-19 updates, after several weeks of a weekly iteration while rates were low.

“Starting today, we will reinstate our case reporting every weekday so that the public can see what we’re seeing and understand what’s happening in Monroe County,” Bello said. “Today we will be reporting our highest single day total in a while. We do not want to see this trend continue and as can be expected, the vast majority of these cases are among unvaccinated residents.”

The county is now averaging 43 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3% — the highest it’s been since May 28;.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,346 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 24 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including three in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, XXX,XXX county residents are fully vaccinated and XXX,XXX have received at least one dose of the vaccine — XX.X% of the county population.