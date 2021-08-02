52 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5 new deaths, 2.5% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

There have been 385 new cases over the course of the last week in Monroe County. Five weeks ago, on June 28, Monroe County reported just 72 new cases for the entire week.

The county is now averaging 55 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.5% — the highest it has been since May 27.

Health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 37 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus — up from 15 last week, and including four in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 435,899 county residents are fully vaccinated and 460,401 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62% of the county population.

Ages of this week’s cases are as follows:

16Female under 10
18Male under 10
23Female 10-19
28Male 10-19
52Female in her 20s
44Male in his 20s
32Female in 30s
22Male in his 30s
30Female in her 40s
16Male in his 40s
24Female in her 50s
24Male in his 50s
12Female in her 60s
14Male in his 60s
9Female in her 70s
13Male in his 70s
3Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
2Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
385TOTAL NEW CASES IN PAST WEEK

