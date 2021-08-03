48 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.6% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The county is now averaging 54 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.6% — the highest it has been since May 26.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 41 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus and including five in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 435,899 county residents are fully vaccinated and 460,401 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62% of the county population.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss