4 Rochester volunteers first in nation to receive coronavirus vaccine in final phase of clinical trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four Rochester residents were the first in the nation to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday in the clinical trial’s third and final phase, local hospital officials announced Tuesday.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for the trial to continue onto the third and final phase of clinical trials. University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are working on the clinical trials developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Phase three marks the final stage of vaccine development prior to FDA approval, mass production, and distribution. A total of 30,000 volunteers will be recruited at more than 120 sites across the globe for the study, including up to 200 in Rochester.

“We were pleased to be a part of the early stage studies of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine and look forward to participating in these new critical clinical trials.,” Edward Walsh, M.D., a professor in the URMC Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) said. “While there is a tremendous urgency to develop a coronavirus vaccine and this study represents the final stage of human research, it is equally essential that we continue to rigorously evaluate the safety and efficacy of every potential vaccine candidate.”

According to URMC, the randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial will recruit individuals in the Rochester area ages 18 to 85 with a focus on individuals who are at high risk for coronavirus infection, such as health care workers, first responders, teachers, and people who work in restaurants or retail. Officials said researchers will work with community partners to invite Black and Latinx families to participate in vaccine trials, which will help to address the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on people of color.

Individuals interested in learning more about volunteering for the study should call 585 276-5212 or visit covidresearch.urmc.edu.

