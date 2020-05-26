194 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 2,676 confirmed cases

There are now 194 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County as of Monday.

To date, officials report 2,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 28 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,428 cases, 181 people are hospitalized and 15 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

As of Monday, Monroe County has received 35,069 test results and 32,393 have come back negative.

Out of the 2,676 confirmed cases, 1,388 people have recovered. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have recovered, will still be counted in the total case count.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.