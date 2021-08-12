148 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 4.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported XXX new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The county is now averaging 130 new cases per day over the past week, escalating from a “substantial” to a “high” risk zone according to standards set by the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC considers anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day average to be “high” risk.

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.5%.

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 81 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, and 19 are in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health and New York State Department of Health. Dots represent weekly totals.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 438,716 county residents are fully vaccinated and 465,057 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62.6% of the county population.

A statement Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza:

Monroe County’s level of COVID-19 transmission is now rated “high” by the Centers for Disease Control. This is extremely concerning, particularly as our schools prepare to fully reopen in less than one month. We urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated NOW if you have not already done so, and to immediately take additional precautions to stop the ongoing spread of this dangerous disease:

Regardless of your vaccination status, wear a mask while in public settings that are indoors.

When gathering with family, friends or co-workers, stay outside as much as possible. If the weather makes it difficult, consider holding smaller gatherings, physical distancing and masking indoors as much as possible.

Stay home from work, school, daycare and other locations when you are ill, and call your health care provider to discuss your symptoms.

Be extra vigilant about masking and physical distancing while traveling, especially to areas with even higher transmission or lower vaccination rates — such as Florida and Texas. Take precautions when entertaining visitors from other areas.

If a contact tracer calls, please remember that your cooperation during the interview and isolation/quarantine process is essential to the health and safety of others.

We urge all Monroe County residents to continue taking this pandemic seriously. This is not something we can dismiss or take lightly. Things won’t get better if we stick our heads in the sand.