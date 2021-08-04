More than 100 new COVID cases in single day for Monroe County, first time since May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

It’s the first time Monroe County has reported more than 100 new cases in a single day since May 23.

The county is now averaging 63 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.8% — the highest it has been since May 23.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health. Dots denote periods of weekly updates vs. daily.

A statement Wednesday from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza about the recent spike in new cases:

“Today, we are surpassing 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since May 23rd. We are clearly and rapidly moving in the wrong direction.

I cannot underscore enough the importance getting vaccinated as quickly as possible. This pandemic is not over and, without question, vaccination is the most effective tool we have in controlling its spread and reducing its harm – on our bodies, our mental health and our economy. Don’t just take my word for it. If you are eligible and unvaccinated, talk to your most trusted healthcare provider now. Do that today.

Most of us are aware that even fully vaccinated people are still at risk of contracting the virus now that the Delta variant has arrived in our community. Indeed, based on the information we have, about one-third of our positive patients are fully vaccinated. The odds of serious illness or death for these patients is vastly lower than their unvaccinated counterparts. However, it might still be unpleasant and they could inadvertently put more vulnerable people at risk.

I urge everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor public settings. Additionally, I ask that everyone remember other precautions that work, particularly when it comes to gatherings with family and friends. Consider holding these gatherings outside as much as possible. Wear masks and maintain social distance as much as possible.

We want to keep our businesses open. We want to fully reopen our schools. We want to keep socializing, celebrating and living our lives as we did before March of 2020. Let’s do everything we can now to keep this current surge under control, and send our case numbers back down. Thank you.”

County officials say COVID-19 deaths will be reported weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,351 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 44 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus — more than double from a week ago — and four are in the ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update Monday, 435,899 county residents are fully vaccinated and 460,401 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 62% of the county population.