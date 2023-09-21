ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local health organization recommends ways we can assist older people in our region.

Common Ground Health first released the Sage Plan in 2011. They decided to update the report following the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes trends and challenges facing the older population, recommendations include a need to combat ageism, educate and support caregivers, and increased accessibility to housing.

Common Ground CEO Wade Norwood said they also want to change what people perceive as need.

“Let me be clear that the sources for assistance and support for older adults is too heavily tied to the poverty level, and as a result, does not make available needed help for folks who are not in poverty but find that they have too much month, and not enough money to make ends meet,” Norwood said.

Common Ground Health estimates the 65-plus population in the Finger Lakes will grow by 44-percent by 2040.