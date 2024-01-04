ROCHESTER. N.Y. (WROC) — A free program to help people quit smoking called ‘Commit to Quit!’ is starting soon. The group program is virtual and has six sessions, which consist of education and reading material but also a forum for group discussions.

“One thing I really like to talk about with folks is how much of smoking is really tied to the way that we cope with stress,” said Jennifer Lee, Lead Lifestyle Counselor at URMC’s Center for Community Health & Prevention

Lee co-runs the program— she’s been with the center for nearly ten years. Lee tells News 8 she hasn’t smoked but has been impacted by smoking.



“Smoking has really affected my family, there’s a personal tie to it,” she said. “I think, mental health is really important to me, and when we think about the reasons why cigarettes or smoking can be really addictive— some of that is the psychological component.”

According to Lee, group programs, like Commit to Quit, are rare as most are for individuals— that’s why the program even gets participants from out of state.

Although the program has six sessions, you can join just one or all to get the process started.

“It’s to really help support people in whatever stage that they’re in and give people the opportunity to get a feel,” she said.

The program starts on Thursday, January 11th for those who want to participate. But if going straight to quitting is too big a leap, Lee says that any sort of reduction in smoking is a good place to start on the path to quitting.