ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director at Highland Family Medicine, discussed the importance of getting screened for the deadly disease Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Why is colorectal cancer screening important?

Colorectal cancer screening saves lives. More than 52,980 people living in the United States died of colorectal cancer in 2021, according to federal estimates. Although this type of cancer can be preventable, it is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States behind only lung cancer.

Who is at risk for colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer is more common in men than women. It is also more common among African Americans than people of other races. The median age of diagnosis in the United States is 67 years, and 78 percent of newly diagnosed patients are aged 55 and older. African Americans have higher incidence and mortality rates from colorectal cancer than any other racial group in the United States, a significant cancer health disparity.

When should you get screened for colorectal cancer?

Regular screening, beginning at age 45, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon or rectum). If you’re 45-to 75-years-old, get screened for colorectal cancer regularly. If you’re younger than 45 and think you may be at high risk of getting colorectal cancer, or if you’re older than 75, talk to your clinician about screening.

Colorectal polyps and colorectal cancer don’t always cause symptoms especially at first. That is why getting screened regularly for colorectal cancer is so important.

What options are there to get screened for colorectal cancer?

Several screening tests can be used to find polyps or colorectal cancer, including some that you can do at home. Each test has advantages and disadvantages. The colonoscopy is considered the gold standard test but has to be scheduled and there is a bowel prep that needs to be taken so that the colon can be better visualized. There are home stool tests that can be done that can be used for screening as well. However, they need to be repeated at least yearly.

Since the medical centers have had delays in elective procedures and changes in office visits there is a longer than usual waiting time for a colonoscopy. Therefore if you have not had any screening or are really overdue for this screening please consider getting one of these tests done as soon as possible. For questions and further discussion please talk to your clinician about the pros and cons of each test, and how often to be tested.