ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ORCVA-V1 is planning to evaluate the effectiveness of a plant-derived treatment called “cytisinicline” as a potential treatment to help e-cigarette users who are trying to quit.

Rochester is one of five cities participating in the clinical trial, which is being conducted locally through Rochester Clinical Research.

Dr. Matthew Davis, the principal investigator and medical director of Rochester Clinical Research, Inc., said that the clinical trial may be helpful for those trying to quit.

“Using an e-cigarette to quit smoking a combustion cigarette is reasonable, but you’re still going to end up addicted to nicotine,” Dr. Davis explained. “If you are someone who is a frequent user of e-cigarettes or a vaper and would like to give up that addiction then this is a study that would help them.”

The trial will last for three months. More information can be found on Rochester Clinical Research’s website.