ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester-based organization, citizen action New York, speaking out against insurance provider ‘BlueCross BlueShield’ Wednesday.

The group rallied downtown, demanding the corporation stop denying care to its members.

The activists say BlueCross BlueShield relies on denying members the treatments and medicines they deserve, in order to make a profit.

Wednesday’s rally is one of 14 being held nation-wide in recognition of “Care Over Cost Day of Action” — an initiative that organizers say plays a crucial role in access to health care for all.

“Healthcare costs impacts a majority of New Yorkers,” Citizens Action Statewide Healthcare Lead Ursula Orzum said. “Healthcare is essential to life, so if you can’t afford health care you can’t afford to live so this impacts everybody.”

In a statement to News 8, BlueCross BlueShield said, “we invite members to take advantage of their rights to appeal coverage decisions, which includes the right to an independent review by a medical expert.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM EXCELLUS BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD: