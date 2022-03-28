ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those battling cancer, going through chemotherapy can be incredibly difficult. The chemical drug therapy can take a big toll on the body, including leading to hair loss.

That’s why one woman at Noyes Health in Dansville decided to find a way to support those fighting the disease through a unique program called EBeauty.

EBeauty is a nonprofit organization that supports women undergoing treatment by providing them free hair wigs. Ashley Derrenbacher, a Human Resources Assistant at Noyes Health, found out about the program and wanted to bring it to Noyes.

“I found on the American Cancer Society’s website the link to EBeauty, so I looked it up and I talked to my boss and I asked her, ‘Can I get the details and see what it’s all about?,'” Derrenbacher said. “So I reached out to them and found out everything was provided completely free, so we asked admin staff here and they approved it.”

The wig exchange program has now been running at Noyes Health for three years, and Derrenbacher has given away dozens and dozens of wigs. All of them, for free.

“Some people have told me they’ve looked up wigs for pricing and they’re like anywhere from $600 up to thousands of dollars, which is kind of crazy to me,” Derrenbacher said. “So to be able to provide this for free when a lot of people have a hard time with money, especially these days, it’s a great thing.”

Patients in the program receive a wig or two, a wig stand and dry shampoo to go home with. They also come in all different lengths, colors and styles.

Derrenbacher said the process to get a wig is super simple.

“A person calls me and makes an appointment to come in, or if they’re already here for treatment, I try to go over and meet with them while they’re sitting there because most treatments take a couple hours,” she said. “It gives them something to do, a little something fun, while they’re sitting there passing the time.”

Pam Wolf was a recipient of the wig program. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago, but has since beat it.

“Two weeks after my chemotherapy, I lost all my hair, and I knew Ashley from my daughter because they’re best friends,” Wolf said. “So Ashley came up to visit me and she told me about her program she had, so I made an appointment with her.”

Wolf said the wig program is incredibly important for those going through chemo. She wore her wig for about eight months and she said it brought her comfort during a difficult time.

“I put it on and it just made my day because I was like, ‘I really don’t want to be bald, people are looking at me funny,’ and so I was wearing scarves, and they put that wig on and it just changed my whole life,’” Wolf said.

“It just makes you feel better,” she said. “Everything that you lose while you’re going through cancer… you’re sick, and you’re losing your hair and your looks, and it just makes you feel so much better.”

Wolf is now cancer free and her hair has since grown back, but she said she would recommend the program to anyone fighting cancer.

“You’re really scared when you go through it, but if you have other people, the counseling, the support groups, are very important,” Wolf said. “This is an amazing program.”

You don’t need to be a patient at Noyes Health to receive a wig. To get one, you can contact Derrenbacher at (585) 335-6755 or by emailing ashley_derrenbacher@urmc.rochester.edu.

Noyes is the only facility in the state to partner with EBeauty to offer this service.