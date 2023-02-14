ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Teenage girls are experiencing higher levels of violence, sadness, and risk of suicide, according to a report from the Center for Disease Control.

The report says that 57% of teen girls in the US felt persistently sad in 2021 — faring worse than teenage boys. 31% of these girls have considered suicide, which is a 60% increase from the last decade.

The CDC also notes in the report that there have also been increases in harmful experiences reported by teen girls. 18% of teenage girls in 2021 experienced sexual violence, a 20% increase from 2017, and 14% were forced to have sex, a 27% increase since 2019.

The report also acknowledges that teenagers who are LGBTQ+ are suffering from extreme distress. Over half of LGBTQ+ students experienced poor mental health and one in five LGBTQ+ students have attempted suicide in the past year.

Experts are saying that high school should not be a time for any students to go through traumatic experiences. They are calling for schools to implement programs to act as a lifeline for suffering students.

Dr. Kathleen Ethier, the Director of the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health, said this is a call for professionals to urgently act and to provide school programs to make a difference in these teens’ lives.

“Schools can provide education that equips teens with essential skills, such as understanding and ensuring true sexual consent, managing emotions, and asking for what they need,” Dr, Ethier said. “Schools can also connect teens to their classmates and communities through school-based clubs and community outreach.”

If you are experiencing thoughts of attempting suicide, the CDC encourages you to call suicide prevention by dialing 988.