ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Centers for Disease Control advises not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe from numerous brands.

Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes have been recalled along with many pre-cut cantaloupe products. New recalls include pre-cut cantaloupe products from Kwik Trip, Bix Produce, and Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s.

There are currently 117 reported cases in the US throughout 34 states. Two cases are from New York.

The CDC advises everyone to throw out any whole cantaloupes from the above-mentioned brands and throw out all pre-cut cantaloupe from unknown brands. They also say to wash items and surfaces that may have touched the cantaloupe using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

If you are experiencing the following symptoms call your healthcare providers: