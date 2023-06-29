ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local high schoolers got some hands-on experience at St. John Fisher University Thursday.

It’s part of the University’s ‘Cardinal Nurse Camp’ running this week. The students received CPR and ‘Stop the Bleed’ training. They engaged in nursing scenario simulations and virtual reality exercises.

The high schoolers also met with Fisher nursing students and alumni and shadowed nurses at Rochester Regional Health. Organizers hope this will get students excited about careers in the medical field.

“What this program does is it allows young individuals, young high schoolers who are thinking about going into nursing to understand what a nurse is — what are all the possibilities with nursing and what they can do with their future,” Dean of Nursing at Wegmans School of Nursing Tricia Gatlien said. “Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. While you’re young, you have the chance, you have the options to explore as much as you can and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Most campers did have to pay to attend the program exceptions were made for low-income students.