ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Battling cancer can be one of the most difficult times of one’s life. Through treatment, visits to the hospital, and the impact on family and friends, the disease can take a toll on one’s life.

Cancer Support Community Rochester (CSCR) makes sure nobody with cancer goes through the journey alone.

The organization was formerly known as the ‘Gilda’s Club’ but recently went through a name change to encompass that they serve people of all ages and genders, who have been impacted by all types of cancer.

“Cancer Support Community Rochester is part of a national network that provides emotional, social and educational programs for anyone that’s been impacted by cancer within this local community and all of our programs are free of charge,” said Jim Love, the CEO of CSCR.

For social programs, CSCR offers painting, yoga and cooking classes, along with guitar lessons. Their hope is to bring people together with cancer so they can build relationships and share stories with one another.

“Our emotional programs, we’re offering support groups to individuals in this community, general support or general cancer support groups,” Love said. “We’ve got one for prostate cancer, one for breast cancer, etc. But really, it’s an opportunity to really share the information that we’re able to do for cancer patients, and really bring that scope up, ‘you’re not fighting this alone, you got other people that are fighting this along with you.'”

CSCR also has a week-long summer camp called ‘Camp Open Arms’ for children ages 5-12 who have cancer or have a family member with cancer.

One of the organization’s biggest events of the year is on October 7 called the ‘Heroes Ball.’ Sheriff Todd Baxter is the Honorary Event Chair and said he got involved because CSCR has a special place in his heart.

“I’m a cancer survivor and one of the most difficult times I’ve had in my life is to give that information to my two sons. My wife and I sat outside in our garage for quite a while after I was diagnosed and it felt like such a journey we’re ready to go on, unknown,” Baxter said. “Organizations like this are just essential. When you get a diagnosis like that, you can’t do this alone.”

Baxter adds they have experts that help families process a cancer diagnosis and it’s important the community knows about this support.

“It’s what we need in our community when people are diagnosed with cancer so you’re not doing this journey by yourself, and that’s why I’m supporting it is just this is exactly what we need in our community,” Baxter said.

The Heroes Ball is a gala that is happening at Woodcliff Hotel & Spa. The theme of this year’s event is ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ in honor of people who have had a big impact on CSCR.

“Two reasons you have one of these (gala) is obviously to raise funds for a great organization, that you can’t do this alone, and they need financial support,” Baxter said. “If we want these organizations to survive, we got to support them.”

Baxter said the event is also about networking with others.

“It’s about people feeling that there are other people out there going through the same process, so hopefully people even seeing the show right now are saying, ‘I just got diagnosed myself and I feel very alone, I feel very afraid,’ that there’s a number you can call and get experts and get people that care and love for you and walk you through this journey,” Baxter said.

























URMC’s Wilmot Cancer Institute and Entre Computer Services are the lead sponsors of the event. Cool Club * The Lipker Sisters will be providing entertainment.

You can learn more about the Heroes Ball and get tickets by clicking here.