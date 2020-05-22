California rushes to aid virus-stricken border region

Breaking News
RPD responds to large gathering that ended with two arrested Friday night
Live Now
Dr. Fauci answers your questions on “Coronavirus House Calls”
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

California rushes to aid virus-stricken border region

Health
Posted: / Updated:

EL CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the state is building a “field medical station” with up to 125 beds to aid a farming region along the Mexican border that has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases.

As many parts of the state eased restrictions, Newsom said Imperial County, with a population of 175,000 people in the state’s southeastern corner, “continues to be of concern.”

Newsom said such deployments may happen elsewhere in the state “if we start to see some incidences of spread that cannot be contained, particularly in communities that don’t necessarily have the resources of other communities.”

“It’s an expression of this: Expression of faith and devotion to this cause as well of your public health and the virulence of this disease,” he said.

The Imperial Valley, which provides many of the vegetables in U.S. supermarkets during winter, lies across the border from Mexicali, a sprawling industrial city of 1 million people that has enormous influence on its economy and culture.

It is unclear what caused the surge in coronavirus patients. But Adolphe Edward, chief executive officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center, is among those who believe that U.S. citizens who live in Mexicali, Mexico, play a major part.

Edward told the El Centro City Council Friday that the temporary facility at the Imperial Valley College gymnasium was expected to open Monday to receive transfers from local hospitals, with state and federal support.

“I’m so happy that it’s here because it’s a safety net,” Edward said.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 had dropped to 60 on Friday from 74 on Tuesday, according to the Imperial County Health Department website. But patients have been to other hospitals in Southern California. The region’s two hospitals sent 16 patients outside the region on Monday and Tuesday alone.

El Centro Regional Medical Center, the largest in the Imperial Valley, had 52 coronavirus patients Friday, down from 65 earlier this week, said Edward, who declared himself “at ease” but expressed concern that socializing over Memorial Day weekend could produce more cases.

Janette Angulo, Imperial County’s public health director, said Thursday that the temporary facility at Imperial Valley College would house 80 beds and accommodate less ill patients who are transferred from local hospitals.

Angulo said U.S. citizens in Mexicali may be affecting the count but that it was difficult to quantify. The region has many dual citizens who live in Mexicali.

“We are a binational community,” she said. “There’s a lot of interaction both northbound and southbound every day in our regular lives.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss