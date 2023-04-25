ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fox that bit several residents in Brighton tested positive for rabies, the Monroe County Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

On Friday evening, six people were bitten by a fox in the area of Hollyvale Drive and Tilstone Place. County officials said that the fox was killed by authorities.

The Dept. of Health said that they tested the fox and confirmed that he was infected with rabies. They added the disease can lead to death in infected animals and humans if untreated.

Health officials are warning that anyone who touched a fox in Brighton last week should meet with a healthcare provider immediately and report the incident to the Monroe County Rabies Control Program at (585)-753-5171.