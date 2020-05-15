Boy, 9, is 1st French death from likely COVID-linked illness

1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Boy, 9, is 1st French death from likely COVID-linked illness

Health

by: JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Professor Caroline Ovaert, left, Doctor Fabrice Michel, center, and Professor Hervé Chambost take part in a press conference at La Timone Hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2020. France’s national health agency announced Thursday that a nine year old child had died in France with symptoms of a rare inflammatory condition likely to be linked to coronavirus. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Medics at a hospital that treated the first child to die in France with a puzzling inflammatory condition seemingly linked to the new coronavirus initially thought the 9-year-old had scarlet fever, and sent him home.

The boy then suffered a heart attack at home that night, resulting in brain damage that later led to his death.

Details of the case were released Friday by the La Timone hospital in the southern French city of Marseille. The child spent six days in intensive care at the hospital after his heart attack in the evening of May 2.

Earlier that afternoon, the boy had been taken to an emergency ward in another of the city’s hospitals. There, an experienced pediatrician examined the child and diagnosed symptoms “similar to scarlet fever,” said Doctor Fabrice Michel, who heads the pediatric intensive care unit at La Timone. Scarlet fever is generally mild, usually beginning with a temperature and a sore throat, and is easily treated with antibiotics.

“The child didn’t have serious signs, justifying his return home,” Michel said.

But the boy suffered a heart attack a few hours later and was rushed to intensive care at La Timone. There, blood tests indicated the boy had been infected with COVID-19 in the previous weeks, although he didn’t have its symptoms and was no longer positive for the virus when admitted to hospital.

Instead, some of the boy’s symptoms resembled those of Kawasaki disease, a rare blood vessel disorder, Michel said. About 125 children in France have developed Kawasaki-like symptoms during the coronavirus outbreak, arousing suspicions of a link.

The death at La Timone was the first fatality in France linked to the syndrome. The boy died on May 8.

“What is certain is that this illness is thankfully very rare,” Michel said.

Doctors outside of France have also reported small but noticeable upticks of cases, but very few fatalities, involving children with inflammations that required intensive care and other symptoms. Symptoms seen in affected children in France have included persistent high fevers, intense fatigue, rashes and stomach pains, Michel said.

Only some of the children tested positive for COVID-19, so scientists are unsure whether the symptoms are caused by the new coronavirus or by something else.

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is studying the condition, which it described as having “some features similar to Kawasaki’s disease and toxic shock syndrome.”

___

AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng in London contributed.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss