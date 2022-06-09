ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A blood drive to honor local Medal of Honor recipient Gary Beikirch on Saturday, who died in December of last year.

The American Red Cross was experiencing a shortage of blood recently and the Director of Monroe County Veteran Services Nick Stefanovic said he hopes the memory of Beikirch will draw people out to helo donate blood.

“I’m hoping to see the community come to the blood drive. This is not just for veterans to come to and give blood,” Stefanovic said. “I want this to be an event where I want residents from all over Monroe County to come, learn the story of Gary, and fill a critical need that the Red Cross has. “

Organizers said the blood drive will be held at the YMCA Eastside Gym in Penfield from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.