Berlin gets ‘pop-up’ bike lanes to boost cycling in pandemic

Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Wednesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Berlin gets ‘pop-up’ bike lanes to boost cycling in pandemic

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Employee Alexander of the Zeppelin company marks a temporary cycle lane on the Kottbusser Damm in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Due to the corona pandemic, the establishment of this bicycle lane was accelerated in order to give citizens an incentive to switch to the bicycle. The final installation of a cycle lane on Kottbusser Damm is planned for September 2020. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin are setting up temporary bicycle lanes to meet demand for safe cycling on the German capital’s streets during the coronavirus pandemic, angering some motorists.

The move is intended to help people get about the city without having to use public transport, where social distancing can be difficult.

Felix Weisbrich, who oversees street planning in Berlin’s district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, said miles of new ‘pop-up’ bike lanes now being set aside for cyclists would have been implemented in the long term anyway.

“We are bringing them forward against the backdrop of the pandemic and the need to maintain distancing,” he told public broadcaster rbb Wednesday.

But cycling advocates say the outbreak appears to have encouraged the city’s administration to slice through reams of bureaucratic red tape that would normally have delayed the process by years.

Some Berlin motorists have reacted with anger to the new yellow bike symbols being spray-painted on lanes normally used to park cars, though alternative, paid parking facilities are usually being offered nearby.

“There’s no right to free parking on the streets,” said Weisbrich.

Berlin is following in the tracks of cities such as Bogota, Budapest and Vancouver, which have also set aside more road space for cyclists during the outbreak.

Anxiety about getting to close to strangers has contributed to a drop in public transport use, with many commuters dusting off their old bikes to get to work instead. Doctors also note the health benefits of outdoor physical exercise in boosting people’s immune systems.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss