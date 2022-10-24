ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Genetic Cancer Screening has proven to be a critical step in many people’s health journeys. Kim Provenzano is a Nurse Practitioner working with Rochester Regional Health’s Breast Cancer Team, and says over the past couple decades, the medical community has truly learned how much of a difference screening can make.

“At the Lipson Cancer Institute, we look at specific variabilities in our genes that can influence our risk for cancer. So if we’re able to identify risk, we can then incorporate and translate that into clinical care where we can improve outcomes for patients,” Provenzano said.

Sometimes those screenings can show a higher chance of developing cancer which is why they are crucial in understanding the risk assessment.

“If we do determine that a woman is at increased risk, we often offer them earlier intervention. So we may do earlier screening, we may start younger, we may offer them different screening than we would for women who are at average risk. That could include MRI screening, we can alternate screening in some cases where we’re screening them more frequently,” Provenzano said.

For many already living with breast cancer, the screening can still be useful by assisting in generating a more personalized treatment.

“This is where I think genetic testing is most exciting. And I think that it’s really going to be one of the most revolutionized areas of genetic testing the last few years, we’ve actually moved genetic testing up in the algorithm of medical care where we’re using it to define treatment paths for patients. So we look at their underlying DNA, and we can calculate what types of treatment might be more beneficial to patients and might help them to tolerate their treatments with fewer toxicities,” Provenzano said.

Provenzano also encourages folks to understand their family history, and know the risk.

“Family history is essential. It’s the cornerstone of good medical care. So we need to be asking our providers about certain things that might be running in our families such as early breast cancers, multiple cancers that run in family like breast and ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer is a cancer that we’re looking at now that has very high risk to be have genetic components of it that that influence risk. So those things are very important to be asking our providers about to determine whether or not they need Risk Assessment and Testing,” Provenzano explained.

For more resources, visit rochesterregional.org.