Behavioral health center expanding hours to go 24/7 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional’s Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Center is expanding its hours to operate 24 hours, seven days a week.

Thousands of people have been helped there since opening in 2018. Officials said they are working to make it more accessible. A mobile unit is now available and appointments are not required. They hope the center will become an alternative to the emergency room or calling 911 when handling a mental crisis.

“Our goal is to be that face and support and go to the scene where we can engage the patients at the time of the crisis and do everything we can to really avoid emergency room and hospitalizations,” Director of Acute Care Services Colin Scantlin said.

The center is looking to fill several staff positions to meet the new hours. More information on those roles can be found here.