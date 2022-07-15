ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City and medical officials are celebrating the opening of Barrington House, a community residential facility meant to help mothers in recovery.

The organization behind the facility, Catholic Charities Family and Community Services, aims for this facility to help mothers facing trauma through counseling and a variety of other services while trying to keep them engaged in their community.

The organization aims to provide care and help to women facing challenges such as addiction, mental illness, developmental disability, and aging.

“With this new building, Barrington House will expand from serving 11 women to serving 23 women plus accommodations for 5 children,” said President and CEO Lori VanAuken. “Women stay until they are ready to go and we help them re-enter the community. It’s a very positive trauma-informed program that they go through with expert and very, very compassionate and dedicated staff.”

According to Catholic Charities, the $4.8 million project was supported by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).