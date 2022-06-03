ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s no secret beauty salons and barber shops are often a hub of information. In Rochester — that includes health resources.

The GIT initiative — also known as “Get it Done” — is a partnership between Common Ground Health, Rochester Regional Health, and hair stylists and barbers like Whitmore Odonkor.

The goal is to spread awareness about health issues impacting the African American community.

On Monday they’re taking their message from the shop to a free symposium that focuses on the connection between hair and health.

“What happens on the inside reveals on the outside so there’s a huge correlation we’re going to have one of the leading dermatologists and family med specialists, Dr. Kerry Graff from Rochester Regional Health,” said Odonkor.

The symposium takes place Monday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at La Luna in Rochester. Pre-registration is available on Common Ground Health’s website or call 585-224-31-09 to attend.

You can view the official flyer below: