ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a little over a month, students will be heading back to school, which means parents may have to get their kids the Tdap or meningitis vaccine before classes begin.

The Monroe County Department of Health announced that they will be holding several immunization clinics to get students ages 10-19 years of age vaccinated before school starts.

According to the Department of Health, these vaccinations are free, but parents need to make an appointment. An appointment can be made by clicking here or by calling (585)-753-5150.

The Tdap/Meningitis clinics will be open on the following dates and times:

August 17 from 12 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. — 819 West Main Street

August 18 from 12 p.m. through 4:15 p.m. — 111 Westfall Road

August 30 from 12 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. — 819 West Main Street

In addition, the Dept. of Health said they offer immunizations for kids under 10 years old, which can be made by calling the department. They encourage parents to call early in case appointments fill up.