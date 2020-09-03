Another phase three vaccine trial to start in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center is joining a phase three clinical trial for a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford — known as AZD1222.

This is the second phase three coronavirus vaccine study to be conducted in Rochester. After four Rochester residents were the first in the nation to receive an experimental vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Rochester was one of four sites in the nation that participated in early stage studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Phase 3 represents the final stage of human testing prior to regulatory approval, production, and mass distribution.

According to the URMC website:

The randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial will recruit 30,000 people across 81 sites in the U.S. including 1,000 volunteers in Rochester. Researchers are focusing on individuals in the Rochester area ages 18 to 85 who are at greater risk for coronavirus infection, such as health care workers, first responders, teachers, and people who work in restaurants or retail. Because COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact of people of color, researchers are working with community partners to invite Black and Latinx individual to participate in vaccine trials.

Individuals interested in volunteering for the study can call 585 276-5212 or click here.