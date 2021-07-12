American Red Cross seeking donations for recent tornado and flood victims

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The severe weather in recent weeks has caused significant damage throughout the Central New York and Mohawk Valley regions and has led to many families being evacuated from their homes.

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross have been working with fire department and law enforcement officials in Westerville and Whitesboro to assist those in need and are now asking for donations to help their efforts.

In Westernville, families have been provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to seven adults and one child. On Friday and Saturday, crews handed out clean-up kits and water

In Whitesboro, an evacuation center has been opened at the Whitestown American Legion Post at 110 Main Street for any residents affected by the flooding. Red Cross workers will also help with damage assessment and remain to provide residents with longer-term assistance. Currently, officials expect to assist about 50 residents at the Main Street center.

HOW TO HELP

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond, and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visitredcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now atredcross.org/volunteer.