ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re right in the middle of February, which is also known as American Heart Month.

The month is a time to raise awareness about the dangers and risks of heart disease, the leading cause of death in men and women across the U.S. each year.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Gaurav Sharma from Rochester Regional Health. He stresses it’s so important to know your numbers, your blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and what they mean for keeping you healthy.

Sharma recently wrote an article for American Heart Month — highlighting what we all need to know about our health.