ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wednesday, June 28 as the air quality is expected to fall near “Unhealthy” levels once again.

The forecast specifically for Rochester from AirNow, a website run by the EPA, is for the AQI to reach 125 or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’. Further west, in cities like Buffalo, and Wyoming Genesee, Orleans counties forecasts call for a higher AQI pushing into the ‘Unhealthy for all’ category.

As a reminder, these are only forecasts, and you should continue to monitor real-time updates tomorrow as conditions evolve.

While forecast levels are not expected to be as high as the event from earlier in June, which reached the ‘Hazardous’ AQI category, it is still recommended that you should take precautions. Especially if you suffer from any type of cardiovascular, such as COPD or heart disease, or respiratory illness, such as asthma or some forms of long covid. Also included in this group are the very young and elderly.

Limiting time outdoors, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, and even masking up with an N95 or KN95 mask if needed are all suggestions on how you can limit your exposure.