ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Maternal advocates and leaders in the community gathered Friday to continue their call for an expansion in Medicaid in this year’s state budget.

They’re hoping for Medicaid enrollees to be reimbursed for doula care to combat the maternal mortality rate for Black women across the state, as well as in Monroe County.

Statewide, Black women are five times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

In Monroe County, the maternal mortality rate for Black women is 40% higher than the state average.

“Doulas are not the solution,” Adriana Lozada, a doula for over 17 years said. “Doulas are an integral part of fixing a system that requires a complete overhaul so that it’s a collaborative experience centering the person giving birth centering the family.”

The Senate One House budget contains a proposal to reimburse doula care for those with Medicaid at a rate of almost $200,000.

That would be for four pre-birth visits, labor, delivery, and four post-partum visits.