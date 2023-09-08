ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers celebrated the groundbreaking of a $650 million expansion and modernization project for Strong Memorial Hospital.

The project, according to the University of Rochester’s Medical Center, will expand the hospital’s emergency department. The size of the existing emergency department will be tripled and will provide more than 650,000 square feet.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, the project was awarded $50 million through the Statewide Health Care Facility Transformation Program IV.

This expansion project, which is expected to finish in 2027, will also help with overcrowding issues that Strong Hospital is facing.

“The Emergency Department expansion project will have a transformative impact on URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital and our entire community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “This strategic investment in our healthcare system will preserve and expand emergency medical care for patients throughout the Finger Lakes region, especially for underserved communities.”

Officials say currently, the Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, receives more than 100,000 emergency department visitors a year. With the expansion, wait times to be admitted into the hospital will also reduce.

200 examination, treatment, and patient observation stations will be added to the emergency department and the Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program.

A new nine-story inpatient bed tower will also add space for the ED, floors for future operating rooms and treatment services, according to officials.