12 flu-related deaths confirmed in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — According to the Monroe County Health Department, there have now been 12 flu-related deaths in the county since October 1.

There were 323 new confirmed cases between February 23 and February 29 — that’s down from 451 the previous week. There have been 5,022 confirmed cases this season.

The statement said that as of 9 a.m. on Monday, there were 32 individuals in voluntary self-quarantine — that includes the students at SUNY Brockport.

An addition 31 individuals have completed their two-week quarantine period and none have shown any symptoms.