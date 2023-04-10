ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Healthcare and 1199SEIU officials will be holding a press conference regarding the successful funding initiatives to hire and train new healthcare workers in Rochester.

According to the organization, almost $1 million in city and county funding will help provide a healthcare career pathway for low-income residents. The programs will teach residents and current healthcare workers training to become certified nurse assistants, patient care technicians, phlebotomists, or sterile processing technicians.

1199SEIU was awarded $300,000 from Monroe County’s Industrial Development Training to train at least 30 county residents pursuing an entry-level healthcare job. They also received $500,000 in grant funding from the City of Rochester to train and support an additional 35-40 participants.

The new grant will also provide access to childcare, career development counseling, and a monthly stipend.

With this funding, the union says they will be able to provide services to existing healthcare workers looking to upgrade their jobs and low-income residents interested in a future in healthcare.

The program currently has a waitlist of approximately 200 residents. Those behind the program say they hope the funding can be extended to train those on the waitlist.

1199SEIU will be joined by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello at a press conference held Monday morning at 10 a.m.