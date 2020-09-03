Wegmans offering drive-thru flu clinics at select locations

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — Wegmans is making it easy and safe for people to get their flu shots this year.
Wegmans will be hosting a number of drive-thru clinics at select locations across the state.
The company says they’ve secured enough vaccines for customers who want one this fall. People can stop by the pharmacy, but they’ll also have the option to visit one of their drive-thru events:
Rochester
- Marketplace Wegmans: outdoor clinic on 9/19 from 10am-2pm
- Medley Center: community drive-thru clinic on 9/26 from 10am-4pm
- Greece Ridge Mall: community drive-thru clinic on 10/17 from 10am-4pm
Syracuse
- Dewitt Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/19 from 10am-3pm
- Taft Road Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/20 from 10am-3pm
- Fairgrounds: community drive-thru clinics:
- Seniors: 10/2 (Gate 7) from 8am-Noon
- Community: 10/3 (Gate 7) from 11am-4pm
Buffalo
- Dick Road Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/12 from 10am-2pm
- West Seneca Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/12 from 10am-2pm
- Erie Wegmans: drive-thru clinic on 9/23 from 3pm-6pm
“This year, getting a flu shot is more important than ever and we’ve secured an ample supply for our customers,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “According to the CDC, flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. Receiving a flu vaccine this fall not only reduces your risk of getting the flu but also helps to conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”
For more information on the vaccines Wegmans offers, click here.