Webster waging war on opioids and vaping

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the number of vaping related illnesses climb across the country worried parents are taking a closer look at their children’s behavior.

In Monroe County alone, a handful of people have been treated for lung illness related to vaping. In Webster, the community is fighting back.

Across the country, and here in Monroe County, teens are becoming addicted to opioids and vaping. Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza says prevention is the answer.

“Ultimately we want to prevent addiction,” said Dr. Mendoza. “We prevent addiction through educating our young adults and youth about the harms.”

The Webster Health and Education Network hosted a forum Tuesday evening. Parents, school leaders, and other community members learned what they could do to help.

“Parents need to be educated on what our children are being faced with,” said Stacie Peters, a concerned parent. “I have a high schooler, middle schooler and elementary student and I think it just important for parents have all the information. “

Peters says the information has given her awareness.

“I think some of the signs and symptons of the kids and what to look for,” said Peters. “Just how to help our youth if there are cries for help.”

School resource officer Kevin Johnson says this is the third time a forum has been held in Webster. He says the attendance increases each time. He believes the path of prevention is working.

“We have seen a drop in suspension rates in kids vaping at school,” said Johnson.

In addition to conducting forums Dr. Mendoza says the Monroe County Health Department also provides free prevention training to the public.

New York state enacted a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarettes but the vaping industry is challenging it in court.