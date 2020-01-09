Walmart offering free wellness services at Rochester stores Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-area Walmarts are offering free wellness services and resources this Saturday, including affordable flu shots.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all local Walmarts will offer:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free health screenings: Total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (locations with a vision center)

Giveaways

Wellness demos

According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue at that rate in the coming weeks.

This year’s flu season is one of the worse so far, with 700 influenza cases reported in Monroe County and many emergency rooms seeing a high flow of patients.