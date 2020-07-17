Turning mental health challenges into a positive step forward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Rehabilitation Center’s Ventures Personalized Recovery Oriented Services program is helping people take positive steps forward amid a mental health challenge.

The Ventures PROs program director Lisa Turnquist and Ashley Teague, a program participant, discussed how the program works and its ability to help people Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Turnquist said the program includes a dynamic team of professionals who create individualized plans for each person to help overcome mental health challenges, live well, and balance life roles. Whether the goals are work, social, living, or learning goals, the advisors at Rochester Rehabilitation guide every person toward hope and recovery.

Teague said the program helped her rediscover who she was. “At the time when I started I was just so low and I didn’t feel like I had a purpose.” She’s been with PROs for a year and a half. “It’s helped me find hobbies again. It helped me pick up new hobbies. We have a guitar class so I learned that as a new hobby.”

Teague’s advice for anyone dealing with a mental health challenge – reach out for help from a family member, a friend, or someone you trust. “It was hard to reach out,” she said of her own experience because she felt that she was letting people down. “Then I realized how proud people were of me and that I was bettering myself.”

To learn more about the Rochester Rehabilitation Ventures PROs program, visit rochesterrehab.org and search for Ventures PROs.