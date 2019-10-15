Turmeric, spice behind ‘golden milk’ health craze, may contain lead

**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** Spicy Carrot and Chickpea Tagine with Turmeric and Cilantro is seen in this Thursday, May 8, 2008 photo. In areas of Morocco where meat is a luxury you may find this dish on the table. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

NEW YORK (WROC) — The popular spice turmeric may contain high levels of toxic lead, according to new research.

Tumeric is spice that many people consume daily in southern Asia, but its medical uses, including how it treats inflammation, has led to its increased use in markets across the globe.

However, according to a research team from the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, have found high concentrations of lead chromate in the spice. Lead chromate is a yellow pigment that can enhance the brightness of a substance, but it’s also poisonous, acting as a neurotoxin when humans ingest it.

Turmeric has been identified as a lead exposure source across many districts in Bagnladesh.

According to the study, adulteration of spices is not unusual, and the addition of toxic agents to spices is common. However, the addition of lead chromate to turmeric threatens public health in Bangladesh. The researchers behind the present study wanted to assess the effect of this practice and its regulation.

The study says that consumers’ desire to have bright and colorful yellow curries seems to be the primary driver of this practice. Farmers stated that turmeric merchants are able to sell poor quality roots and increase profit margins by requesting the adulteration of that poor quality turmeric with yellow pigment.

They found evidence of lead chromate adulteration at seven out of nine of the major turmeric-producing districts and noted that 2–10% of yellow pigments at the polishing mills contained lead chromate.

The interviews confirmed how the practice of adding lead chromate to turmeric started over 30 years ago and continues today.

For more information, read the full study here.