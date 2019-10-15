Study: Stressed women are more likely to give birth to a girl

SOCIAL VALUES: Dr. Bhavik Kumar, 31, listens to a question from a patient seeking an abortion during her ultrasound at the Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, June 3, 2016. Women considering abortion are required by the state to have a sonogram that they must be offered the chance to view, although they can refuse to look. There is then a required 24-hour waiting period after the initial consultation. Some must travel long distances twice in order to complete the procedure. This patient, who was 6-weeks pregnant and has a previous child, took the sonogram photograph home with her and scheduled the abortion procedure for the next day. In order to serve the women who depend on a dwindling number of abortion providers in Texas, Kumar commutes across the state to clinics in San Antonio and Fort Worth. “We know the need is there,” says Kumar. “I feel morally and ethically obligated to do this work.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK (WROC) — Stressed women are more likely to have a girl than a boy, research has shown.

A new study found would-be mothers who feel overwhelmed or depressed are at greater risk of suffering a miscarriage if they are pregnant with a boy.

Scientists at Columbia University in New York said that, in many cases, women will not yet have realised they have conceived when the pregnancy fails due to stress.

The team correlated birth outcomes in a group of 187 pregnant women with 27 indicators of psychosocial, physical and lifestyle stress.

They noted that the boy-to-girl ratio in women who were physically stressed was 4:9, and 2:3 in women who were psychologically stressed.

This is compared to 105:100 boy-girl ration across the whole population.

Published in the journal of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study appears to explain longstanding trends showing an increase in births of girls relative to boys following national traumas, such as 9/11, the assination of JFK and various earthquakes.

The researchers believe the phenomenon may be explained by the fact male fetuses take longer to complete their early developmental stages, leaving them more vulnerable to sub-optimal conditions in the womb.

To read the full study, visit this website.