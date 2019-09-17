Seventh person dies from lung disease related to vaping

SAN FRANCISCO (WSYR) — A seventh person has died in the U.S. from lung disease related to vaping.

Health officials in California have confirmed the latest death outside San Francisco. The county’s public health officer said the death was “related to severe pulmonary injury associated with vaping.”

This death makes two deaths reported in California. Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, and Oregon have reported a death each from vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating the outbreak. Health officials say they haven’t found a definitive cause or a clear connection between the cases.