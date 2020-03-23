Quarantine boredom can lead to overeating: How to prevent eating too much while at home

Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Quarantine boredom can lead to overeating: How to prevent eating too much while at home

Health Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While so many people are staying at home for the next few weeks, it is important to stay healthy and avoid overeating, especially when you’re so close to the kitchen.

It can be easy to blindly snack all day long when stuck at home, but there are ways to prevent from gaining weight and keeping fit during a long stretch at home.  

“Setting up a routine or a structure,” said Jill Chodak, a clinical dietitian at URMC Center for Community Health and Prevention. “A new one since all of ours have changed for your eating pattern. That is easier said than done, and it seems really simplistic, but it’s really important.” 

While the brain may want to accelerate dinnertime, it is important to set a certain time for dinner. 

“You’ll know that food is coming, so where the craving is coming from? Did I not eat enough at lunch? Am I stressed out? Am I bored? It will help to eliminate variables that might confuse you,” said Chodak. 

Snacks are fine, but it is important to get a balanced diet for equal nutrition. 

“You need to carve yourself out some space to breathe it in and say is this really hunger or is this me stressing out about X,Y,Z?” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss