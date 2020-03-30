Pharmacies across New York offering free medication delivery

1  of  74
by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Pharmacy chains across the Empire State will be offering free home medication delivery for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Community Pharmacy Association of New York State (CPANYS), medication can be delivered in-person, through a courier service or by US mail, UPS, FedEx, etc.

The following companies will be participating in the new program:

  • Duane Reade, Inc/Walgreens
  • Genoa Healthcare
  • Hannaford Bros Co
  • Kinney Drugs, Inc.
  • Noble Health Services
  • Price Chopper Supermarkets/ Market 32
  • Rite Aid Corporation
  • Stop & Shop
  • Tops Markets
  • Town Total Health
  • Walmart
  • Wegmans Food Markets
  • Weis Markets

“The Community Pharmacy Association of NYS and its chain pharmacy members are pleased to assist with Governor Cuomo’s request to offer free home medication delivery for patients across the State,“ said Mike Duteau RPh, President of CPANYS. “This means that a majority of the State’s pharmacies will be offering this important service in every county and geographic region, along with curbside access and drive thru where possible to help prevent the need for individuals to enter stores.  We applaud Governor Cuomo’s strong leadership during this pandemic and are proud to partner with him to keep New Yorkers safe.” 

There are some medications that may not be eligible for home delivery services for some pharmacies such as controlled substances or medications that require special handling.  For more information, New Yorkers can check out the pharmacy websites or contact their pharmacies for program details.



