New ‘Hand Wash Coach’ at Pittsford restaurant aims to make handwashing better

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new hand-washing system installed at the Pittsford Pub and Grille, is all about improving the frequency and quality of hygiene practices for kitchen workers.

The ‘Hand Wash Coach’ is the first of it’s kind. The monitoring system puts users through a five-step process, with timed alerts for each step, to make sure workers are using the right technique to clean their hands.

Located right in the kitchen, the process last for at least 40 seconds, giving times for everything from wetting their hands, to putting on soap, scrubbing rinsing and drying.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends at least 15 to 20 seconds just for hand scrubbing, and this hand coach system takes it a step further by being fully integrated into the kitchen.

The goal to improve food safety and prevent the spread of disease, keeping both kitchen workers and people visiting the restaurant safe.

“People just don’t wash their hands. They don’t wash them enough and when they do wash them, the quality of the wash is non-compliant. So it puts people at risk,” said Sam Trapani, inventor of the system and CEO of Food Service Monitoring.

“Great opportunity exists for improvement in handwashing and when a virus-like coronavirus comes along it really accelerates the demand and the awareness. This is a new product, new technology, so it’s not adopted anywhere yet, it’s very new. So we’re looking to bring this into the market place very shortly and having it adopted nationwide and aboard,” said Trapani.

The system also comes with a tv-monitor that will let employees know when it’s their time to wash their hands.

The inventor already has other contracts for the system and hopes to incorporate the system throughout the restaurant and foodservice industry.