New FDA vaping policy a ‘win’ for both sides, says local vape business owner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Federal Drug Administration has finalized enforcement issues when it comes to some vaping products.

The FDA issued a policy last week to prioritize enforcement against certain nicotine delivery cartridges and flavors — namely fruit and mint products that appeal to youth.

“The 15,000 business owners in this industry understand that there has to be a way to stop youth usage,” said Ken Gregory, Bad Drip Labs.

Gregory owns Bad Drip Labs and operates a number of vape shops across the region.

He says this FDA decision is a win for both sides of the argument, and says the decision will curb teen vaping, which has been an issue at the center of the vaping debate and what driving force behind proposed vaping bans.

“I think we’ll see a drastic reduction in teen usage for sure,” Gregory said.

Gregory says Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing for a total flavor ban in New York.

For more information about the FDA vaping policy, visit this website.